Top Speexx Alternatives

Physics Wallah
pw.live
Physics Wallah app provides study materials, video lectures, and practice tests for competitive exams in India, along with career guidance and online learning resources.
Coursera
coursera.org
Coursera is an online learning platform that offers courses, specializations, and degrees in various subjects from top universities and organizations.
Udemy
udemy.com
Udemy is an online learning platform providing access to over 150,000 courses across various subjects for professional development and personal enrichment.
Duolingo
duolingo.com
Duolingo is a free language-learning app offering 95 courses in 38 languages, featuring interactive exercises and a review system for users to practice and track progress.
Testbook
testbook.com
Testbook is an app for exam preparation, offering mock tests, live coaching, and study materials for competitive and government exams.
edX
edx.org
edX offers over 3000 free online courses from leading institutions worldwide, allowing users to learn at their own pace and earn certificates.
Khan Academy
khanacademy.org
Khan Academy app offers free online courses, video lessons, and interactive exercises across various subjects for learners of all ages.
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning is an online platform offering over 21,000 courses in business, technology, and creative fields to help professionals acquire new skills.
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi is an all-in-one platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses, memberships, and digital products, with tools for automation and community building.
Great Learning
mygreatlearning.com
The Great Learning app offers free online courses for professionals and students to develop in-demand skills for career advancement.
Codecademy
codecademy.com
Codecademy is an online platform that teaches coding and computer science skills through interactive courses in various programming languages.
DataCamp
datacamp.com
DataCamp is an online platform for learning data science, offering interactive courses and hands-on projects for users of all skill levels.
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business offers on-demand training with 15,000+ courses on various topics, helping organizations enhance employee skills and track progress.
Programiz
programiz.pro
Programiz is an educational platform that offers interactive coding resources and projects to help users learn programming concepts and improve their skills.
Brilliant
brilliant.org
Brilliant is an educational app that offers interactive lessons in math, science, and programming through puzzles and exercises, promoting critical thinking and problem-solving.
Skillshare
skillshare.com
Skillshare is an online platform offering video-based courses in creative fields, allowing users to learn through project-based activities and community engagement.
Blackboard Learn
blackboard.com
Blackboard Learn is a learning management system that enables educators to create courses, conduct assessments, and manage student information effectively.
Babbel
babbel.com
Babbel is a language learning app that offers structured lessons in various languages, focusing on practical, real-life scenarios to help users achieve conversational fluency.
Busuu
busuu.com
Busuu is a language learning app offering courses in 13 languages with progress tracking, interactive practice with native speakers, and personalized study plans.
Rosetta Stone
rosettastone.com
Rosetta Stone is a language learning app that uses immersive methods and speech recognition to help users learn and practice 25 languages through interactive lessons.
Preply
preply.com
Preply is an online platform for personalized 1-on-1 tutoring in over 50 languages, connecting students with certified tutors for flexible learning.
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
Mighty Networks is a community platform for creators to build, manage, and monetize online spaces for courses, discussions, and events across web and mobile.
Memrise
memrise.com
Memrise is a language-learning app for 75+ languages that focuses on vocabulary, listening, and speaking through interactive lessons, spaced repetition, and native content.
Pluralsight
pluralsight.com
Pluralsight is a learning platform offering courses and assessments to develop technology skills in areas like AI, cloud, and data for professionals and organizations.
Udacity
udacity.com
Udacity is an online learning platform offering courses and nano-degrees in tech fields like AI, data science, and cloud computing, developed with industry partners.
Teachable
teachable.com
Teachable is an online platform for creating, selling, and managing courses, offering tools for content delivery, student engagement, and marketing.
Schoology
schoology.com
Schoology is a learning management system that facilitates communication, collaboration, and virtual learning for students and educators.
Stepik
stepik.org
Stepik is an educational app that offers interactive courses on various subjects, including programming, allowing self-paced learning for all skill levels.
BYJU'S
byjus.com
BYJU'S is an educational app offering interactive video lessons, personalized learning, and progress tracking for students preparing for various exams.
Cengage
cengage.com
The Cengage app provides access to course materials and study tools, allowing students to organize and engage with their academic work on mobile devices.
