Speechactors
Website: speechactors.com
Speechactors is AI-Driven Text to Speech Generation cloud tool. You can easily convert the text into natural human-sounding speech and download it as an MP3 file instantly. The platform offers voice styles in various tones such as cheerful, friendly, customer service and excitement. Speechactors provides several features including speech rate control, volume adjustment, pitch editing and more. The goal is to provide the most human-sounding voice generation with tools that are easy to operate for customers. Pricing is based on monthly subscriptions or a one-time purchase model and customer support is extended via email.
Categories:
