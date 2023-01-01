Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sophos Central on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Sophos Central is the unified console for managing all your Sophos products. Sign into your account, take a tour, or start a trial from here.

Website: sophos.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sophos Central. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.