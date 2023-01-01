SolaX Cloud provides customers with a platform that can monitor SolaX inverter data and set it remotely 24/7. The inverter connects the system through Pocket WiFi, Pocket Lan, Pocket 4G and Ethernet direct connection, and upload the operation data to SolaX Cloud every 5 minutes. You can log in to your user account at any time through a personal computer, IOS or Android device to view real-time monitoring data or historical data, and perform remote settings as needed.

Website: solaxcloud.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SolaxCloud. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.