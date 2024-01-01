SocialAll is the service that combine all current popular social network APIs in the world into one unified API in order to make it easier for programmers. SocialAll supports all social network features (identification, friends, messages, publish, photo / video). We not only save the significant amount of time to learn about API for developers but also upgrading and maintenance when API changes. Using The REST API protocol (HTTP) to communicate with the system / application so that it's easily to develop on any system / language. Bug fixes and update quickly when there’s changing in API. There’s widget for all social features. SocialAll also have the statistic system about the number of users and the number of requests over time.

Website: socialall.dev

