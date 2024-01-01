SkyKick is a cloud management platform that helps IT Services Providers build more successful cloud businesses. Our SaaS products and platform are designed to make it easy and efficient to automate IT workflows in the cloud. Cloud Manager – Automate, manage, and secure your cloud help desk A single pane for secure & efficient management of customers across Microsoft 365 and cross-SaaS cloud applications. Help Desk automation helps MSPs streamline cloud administration for faster, easier, and more consistent service delivery. Get on the front-foot with automation for revenue-generating services like Microsoft Teams and security assessments and remediation. What’s more, easily transform complex workflows into automation for generalist use in an intuitive application, all backed by robust security layers, role-based controls, and reporting. Cloud Backup – Protect Microsoft 365 and grow recurring revenue Protect customer data, mitigate cyberattack impacts, improve retention and increase recurring revenue with the market leading Office 365 backup solution. Including complete coverage of the Microsoft 365 tenant including Exchange Online, SharePoint for Business, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Teams and Office 365 Groups. With unlimited storage and retention, fast search and one-click restore, easy setup and management, and flexible purchase and deployment options – SkyKick Cloud Backup is your engine for business acceleration. Migration Suites – More predictable, stress-free Microsoft 365 migrations Scale your cloud business with automation for streamlined migrations that delight customers, reduce risk, and save time. IT Partners rated SkyKick #1 among Office 365 migration vendors across the categories deemed most important including partner profitability, risk reduction, ease of use & overall data quality.

Website: skykick.com

