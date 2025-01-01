Top SkillGigs Alternatives

Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Zoho Recruit is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines hiring processes for staffing agencies and HR departments.
Hirect
hirect.in
Hirect is a hiring app that connects job seekers directly with verified recruiters, facilitating simple and quick communication for job placements.
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring by managing job openings, candidates, and workflows in one centralized platform.
Bullhorn
bullhorn.com
Bullhorn is a cloud-based recruitment platform that integrates ATS and CRM functionalities to streamline hiring for staffing agencies.
JobDiva
jobdiva.com
JobDiva is a recruitment management platform that streamlines applicant tracking, onboarding, and candidate information management for organizations.
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy is an SMS and email communication platform that uses AI and automation to enhance business productivity and customer engagement.
Recruit CRM
recruitcrm.io
Recruit CRM is a cloud-based applicant tracking system for recruitment agencies, offering tools for managing candidates, clients, and job postings efficiently.
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is a Talent Intelligence Platform that integrates recruitment tools for managing the hiring process efficiently in one system.
JobAdder
jobadder.com
JobAdder is a cloud-based recruitment management platform that streamlines hiring for agencies and HR teams, offering ATS, CRM tools, and job posting integration.
Sense
sensehq.com
Sense is a talent engagement platform that automates and streamlines the recruitment process, offering features like candidate scoring, interview scheduling, and text messaging.
100Hires
100hires.com
100Hires is an applicant tracking system that helps businesses manage recruitment processes, including candidate sourcing, interviews, and collaboration tools.
Zoho Workerly
zoho.com
Zoho Workerly is an employee scheduling app for staffing agencies, enabling job scheduling, timesheet generation, and invoicing in a single platform.
Recruiterflow
recruiterflow.com
Recruiterflow is a candidate tracking software and recruitment CRM for staffing agencies, offering features for sourcing, automation, and collaboration in recruitment.
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an AI-driven recruitment platform that helps hiring teams source, manage, and engage candidates from various online profiles and integrate with ATS.
RemoteMore
remotemore.com
RemoteMore is a marketplace that connects users with skilled developers quickly and efficiently.
Zerocoder
zerocoder.com
Zerocoder connects companies with approved no-code developers and designers, offering fixed monthly fees for automated software development and daily progress updates.
Oorwin
oorwin.com
Oorwin is an AI-enabled platform for managing customer relationships, recruitment, and HR, focusing on enhancing efficiency and providing real-time analytics.
Crelate
crelate.com
Crelate is an applicant tracking and CRM solution for recruiters that streamlines hiring processes and enhances candidate and client management.
Trakstar Hire
hire.trakstar.com
Trakstar Hire is an online applicant tracking system that simplifies hiring by automating job postings, resume management, and team collaboration.
iSmartRecruit
ismartrecruit.com
iSmartRecruit is a cloud-based recruitment software that automates hiring processes, managing candidate sourcing, tracking, and onboarding for various recruitment agencies.
Top Echelon
topechelon.com
Top Echelon is a recruitment software that combines ATS and CRM features to streamline candidate tracking and communication for hiring teams.
WurkNow
wurknow.com
WurkNow connects job seekers with businesses for temporary labor needs, offering tools for scheduling, compliance, onboarding, and payroll management.
Zelos Team Management
getzelos.com
Zelos Team Management app simplifies team scheduling, task management, and communication for deskless workers, allowing for self-scheduling and shift tracking.
CATS
catsone.com
CATS is a recruitment app that assists companies of all sizes in managing their hiring processes and finding suitable candidates.
RecruitBPM
recruitbpm.com
RecruitBPM is an AI-enabled recruitment software that streamlines hiring for staffing firms and corporate recruiters with features like job posting, candidate tracking, and analytics.
WorkBright
workbright.com
WorkBright is an onboarding app that streamlines the hiring process by digitizing paperwork and automating tasks for remote employee onboarding.
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS designed for recruitment and staffing firms to streamline their hiring processes.
TalentRecruit
talentrecruit.com
TalentRecruit is an AI-powered recruitment software that streamlines hiring for businesses, offering applicant tracking, candidate sourcing, and onboarding tools.
Betterleap
betterleap.com
Betterleap is an AI-driven platform for outbound recruiting, connecting recruiters, hiring managers, and firms to source, engage, and manage candidates efficiently.
StaffingSoft
staffingsoft.com
StaffingSoft is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring processes, offering tools for applicant tracking, candidate management, and team collaboration for HR professionals.
