Top SkillGigs Alternatives

Zoho Recruit

Zoho Recruit

zoho.com

Zoho Recruit is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines hiring processes for staffing agencies and HR departments.

Hirect

Hirect

hirect.in

Hirect is a hiring app that connects job seekers directly with verified recruiters, facilitating simple and quick communication for job placements.

Manatal

Manatal

manatal.com

Manatal is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring by managing job openings, candidates, and workflows in one centralized platform.

Bullhorn

Bullhorn

bullhorn.com

Bullhorn is a cloud-based recruitment platform that integrates ATS and CRM functionalities to streamline hiring for staffing agencies.

JobDiva

JobDiva

jobdiva.com

JobDiva is a recruitment management platform that streamlines applicant tracking, onboarding, and candidate information management for organizations.

Whippy

Whippy

whippy.ai

Whippy is an SMS and email communication platform that uses AI and automation to enhance business productivity and customer engagement.

Recruit CRM

Recruit CRM

recruitcrm.io

Recruit CRM is a cloud-based applicant tracking system for recruitment agencies, offering tools for managing candidates, clients, and job postings efficiently.

Loxo

Loxo

loxo.co

Loxo is a Talent Intelligence Platform that integrates recruitment tools for managing the hiring process efficiently in one system.

JobAdder

JobAdder

jobadder.com

JobAdder is a cloud-based recruitment management platform that streamlines hiring for agencies and HR teams, offering ATS, CRM tools, and job posting integration.

Sense

Sense

sensehq.com

Sense is a talent engagement platform that automates and streamlines the recruitment process, offering features like candidate scoring, interview scheduling, and text messaging.

100Hires

100Hires

100hires.com

100Hires is an applicant tracking system that helps businesses manage recruitment processes, including candidate sourcing, interviews, and collaboration tools.

Zoho Workerly

Zoho Workerly

zoho.com

Zoho Workerly is an employee scheduling app for staffing agencies, enabling job scheduling, timesheet generation, and invoicing in a single platform.

Recruiterflow

Recruiterflow

recruiterflow.com

Recruiterflow is a candidate tracking software and recruitment CRM for staffing agencies, offering features for sourcing, automation, and collaboration in recruitment.

hireEZ

hireEZ

hireez.com

hireEZ is an AI-driven recruitment platform that helps hiring teams source, manage, and engage candidates from various online profiles and integrate with ATS.

RemoteMore

RemoteMore

remotemore.com

RemoteMore is a marketplace that connects users with skilled developers quickly and efficiently.

Zerocoder

Zerocoder

zerocoder.com

Zerocoder connects companies with approved no-code developers and designers, offering fixed monthly fees for automated software development and daily progress updates.

Oorwin

Oorwin

oorwin.com

Oorwin is an AI-enabled platform for managing customer relationships, recruitment, and HR, focusing on enhancing efficiency and providing real-time analytics.

Crelate

Crelate

crelate.com

Crelate is an applicant tracking and CRM solution for recruiters that streamlines hiring processes and enhances candidate and client management.

Trakstar Hire

Trakstar Hire

hire.trakstar.com

Trakstar Hire is an online applicant tracking system that simplifies hiring by automating job postings, resume management, and team collaboration.

iSmartRecruit

iSmartRecruit

ismartrecruit.com

iSmartRecruit is a cloud-based recruitment software that automates hiring processes, managing candidate sourcing, tracking, and onboarding for various recruitment agencies.

Top Echelon

Top Echelon

topechelon.com

Top Echelon is a recruitment software that combines ATS and CRM features to streamline candidate tracking and communication for hiring teams.

WurkNow

WurkNow

wurknow.com

WurkNow connects job seekers with businesses for temporary labor needs, offering tools for scheduling, compliance, onboarding, and payroll management.

Zelos Team Management

Zelos Team Management

getzelos.com

Zelos Team Management app simplifies team scheduling, task management, and communication for deskless workers, allowing for self-scheduling and shift tracking.

CATS

CATS

catsone.com

CATS is a recruitment app that assists companies of all sizes in managing their hiring processes and finding suitable candidates.

RecruitBPM

RecruitBPM

recruitbpm.com

RecruitBPM is an AI-enabled recruitment software that streamlines hiring for staffing firms and corporate recruiters with features like job posting, candidate tracking, and analytics.

WorkBright

WorkBright

workbright.com

WorkBright is an onboarding app that streamlines the hiring process by digitizing paperwork and automating tasks for remote employee onboarding.

Longlist

Longlist

longlist.io

Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS designed for recruitment and staffing firms to streamline their hiring processes.

TalentRecruit

TalentRecruit

talentrecruit.com

TalentRecruit is an AI-powered recruitment software that streamlines hiring for businesses, offering applicant tracking, candidate sourcing, and onboarding tools.

Betterleap

Betterleap

betterleap.com

Betterleap is an AI-driven platform for outbound recruiting, connecting recruiters, hiring managers, and firms to source, engage, and manage candidates efficiently.

StaffingSoft

StaffingSoft

staffingsoft.com

StaffingSoft is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring processes, offering tools for applicant tracking, candidate management, and team collaboration for HR professionals.

