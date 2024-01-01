Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Sensat

Sensat

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: sensat.co

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sensat on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Sensat is a visualisation platform enabling better collaboration and decision-making for all project teams involved. By collecting and delivering infrastructure data our platform translates the real world into a digital version. This enables physical industries to analyse and understand their built environments and make smarter decisions. Together with the likes of Aecom, Connect Plus, and Heathrow & Kier, we’re revolutionising the way we plan, build, and manage large civil infrastructure projects worth over £150bn.

Categories:

Business
Drone Analytics Software

Website: sensat.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sensat. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

DroneDeploy

DroneDeploy

dronedeploy.com

Trendspek

Trendspek

trendspek.com

TraceAir

TraceAir

traceair.net

FlyFreely

FlyFreely

flyfreely.io

vHive

vHive

vhive.ai

Strayos

Strayos

strayos.com

Dronedesk

Dronedesk

dronedesk.io

Civil Tracker

Civil Tracker

civiltracker.xyz

Botlink

Botlink

botlink.com

Skycatch

Skycatch

skycatch.com

SenseHawk

SenseHawk

sensehawk.com

Scanifly

Scanifly

scanifly.com

You Might Also Like

Travis CI

Travis CI

travis-ci.com

3D Repo

3D Repo

3drepo.io

Toggle Plan

Toggle Plan

toggl.com

Statcounter

Statcounter

statcounter.com

Abstract

Abstract

abstract.com

Ermes

Ermes

ermes.ai

SocialHub

SocialHub

socialhub.io

Crugo

Crugo

crugo.com

SmartSurvey

SmartSurvey

smartsurvey.co.uk

Echo AI

Echo AI

echoai.com

Heap

Heap

heap.io

Asite

Asite

asite.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.