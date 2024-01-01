ERMES is an integrated data + media platform. Its aim is to use data and AI to make advertising simple, accurate and profitable for all companies, large and small. The ERMES platform includes: - More than 295 million deterministic consumer profiles (240MM US/55MM France), with over 380 audience segments, including behavior and purchase intention criteria to build custom targeting. - A self-service CRM enrichment module to get to know your own prospects and customers better - A campaign launch module enabling you to create and activate media plans that maximize performance according to your audience and budgets - An ad creation module enabling you to quickly and easily create advertising formats for all media - A performance analysis module enabling you to understand your results at a glance and optimize accordingly. ERMES boasts over 70 connectors, including : Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google DV 360, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, email, SMS, Connected TV, TheTradeDesk, ClearChannel, Spotify.... These connectors make it possible both to create targeted campaigns on these channels, and to measure their aggregate performance. The ERMES platform is available in three main configurations: - A Multi-local version, making it easy to manage local advertising store by store, according to their catchment areas. - A Consulting version, enabling all agencies to offer their customers high-performance media services. - An Advertiser version enabling brands to independently manage their media budgets and performance. With several hundred active customers and millions of dollars worth of campaigns under management, ERMES is the Made in France Ad Tech solution for easy, precise and economical advertising across all media channels.

