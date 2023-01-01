Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Statcounter on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

StatCounter is a simple but powerful real-time web analytics service that helps you track, analyse and understand your visitors so you can make good decisions to become more successful online.

