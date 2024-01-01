WebCatalog

Zuko

Zuko

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: zuko.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Zuko on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Get data on each form field to identify where your UX issues are. * Start tracking within minutes - no developer needed. * Easier and quicker to track forms than Google Analytics Get the answers to these questions and more: * Which fields cause my visitors to abandon? * How do visitors flow through the form? * What error messages are being shown, and how often? * How does visitor behaviour vary by device? * Is my form broken? When did it happen?

Categories:

Productivity
User Research Software

Website: zuko.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zuko. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

You Might Also Like

Exatom

Exatom

exatom.io

Mousestats

Mousestats

mousestats.com

Quill Forms

Quill Forms

quillforms.com

MailCharts

MailCharts

mailcharts.com

Presence Stars

Presence Stars

presencestars.com

Beams

Beams

beams.fm

MarketDial

MarketDial

marketdial.com

Mouseflow

Mouseflow

mouseflow.com

GoFormz

GoFormz

goformz.com

Purple

Purple

purple.com

Form Engineer

Form Engineer

form.engineer

Brave

Brave

getbrave.io

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.