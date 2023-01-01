Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sendloop on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Sendloop is a marketing tools that automates email marketing to help small businesses grow. No more complex email marketing. Sendloop is the easiest email marketing service. Setup your account in seconds and start sending awesome emails in just a few minutes.

Website: sendloop.com

