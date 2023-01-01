Sendloop
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: sendloop.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sendloop on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Sendloop is a marketing tools that automates email marketing to help small businesses grow. No more complex email marketing. Sendloop is the easiest email marketing service. Setup your account in seconds and start sending awesome emails in just a few minutes.
Categories:
Website: sendloop.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sendloop. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.