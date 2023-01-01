WebCatalogWebCatalog
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid has raised over $81 million and has offices in Denver, Colorado; Boulder, Colorado; Irvine, California; Redwood City, California; and London.The company went public with a debut in the New York Stock Exchange on November 16, 2017. Twilio acquired SendGrid in February 2019.

Website: sendgrid.com

