WebCatalog

Seenit

Seenit

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: seenit.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Seenit on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

We help businesses create videos with their employees. With Seenit's employee-generated video platform, you can collect, edit, and share videos, all in one place. Attract, engage and retain top talent through employee video. Built for employer brand and communications teams looking to elevate the employee voice at companies like Amazon, Sky, Vodafone and H&M.

Categories:

Business
Employee Advocacy Software

Website: seenit.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Seenit. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Seismic LiveSocial

Seismic LiveSocial

livesocial.seismic.com

Paiger

Paiger

paiger.co

Visibly

Visibly

visibly.io

Please Share

Please Share

pleaseshare.co

Brandpad

Brandpad

brandpad.io

Denim Social

Denim Social

denimsocial.com

SoAmpli

SoAmpli

soampli.com

MarketBeam

MarketBeam

marketbeam.io

BeAmbassador

BeAmbassador

be-ambassador.com

Advocacy

Advocacy

advocacy.socialpubli.com

Social HorsePower

Social HorsePower

socialhp.com

Swaybase

Swaybase

swaybase.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.