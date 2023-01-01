Denim Social
Denim Social is a social media management software company that provides tools to empower marketers in regulated industries to manage organic social media content and paid social media advertising on one platform. Trusted by more than 250 institutions in banking, insurance, mortgage and wealth management, Denim Social enables brands to engage consumers on social media, deepen relationships with communities and close more deals while staying in compliance. Denim Social is the only ABA-endorsed social media management platform for banks and financial services firms.
