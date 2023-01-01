Seismic LiveSocial

LiveSocial is a content curation and digital communication platform that enables financial services professionals, salespeople, professional services professionals and others to engage on social media and in other digital communication platforms with confidence and purpose. We have strong partnerships and powerful integrations with Proofpoint and with SafeGuard Cyber to meet the varying security, compliance, and archiving needs of each of our clients.

Website: livesocial.seismic.com

