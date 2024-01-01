WebCatalog

Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. Publing transforms real content about businesses into an impressive marketing tool!

Categories:

Productivity
Other Social Media Software

