WebCatalog

Please Share

Please Share

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: pleaseshare.co

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Please Share on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Please Share, an employee advocacy solution specifically built for Slack, is the fastest and easiest way for employees to share and engage with approved news and announcements! Companies of all sizes and industries can leverage the convenience, ubiquity, and familiarity of Slack to encourage employees to share and/or engage with approved blogs, news, job postings, and other content on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Affordable and effective, Please Share provides a way for companies to supercharge their employee advocacy marketing, social media and social selling initiatives while simplifying the process of encouraging team members to share company content across social and professional networks.

Categories:

Social Networking
Employee Advocacy Software

Website: pleaseshare.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Please Share. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Seismic LiveSocial

Seismic LiveSocial

livesocial.seismic.com

Paiger

Paiger

paiger.co

Seenit

Seenit

seenit.io

Visibly

Visibly

visibly.io

Brandpad

Brandpad

brandpad.io

Denim Social

Denim Social

denimsocial.com

SoAmpli

SoAmpli

soampli.com

MarketBeam

MarketBeam

marketbeam.io

BeAmbassador

BeAmbassador

be-ambassador.com

Advocacy

Advocacy

advocacy.socialpubli.com

Social HorsePower

Social HorsePower

socialhp.com

Swaybase

Swaybase

swaybase.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.