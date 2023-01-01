WebCatalog
ScrumGenius

ScrumGenius

app.scrumgenius.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ScrumGenius on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

ScrumGenius runs automated standups through chat platforms so your team can report their daily progress in an easy and effective way.

Website: scrumgenius.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ScrumGenius. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

I Done This

I Done This

app.idonethis.com

Breeze

Breeze

breeze.pm

Dreaming Spanish

Dreaming Spanish

dreamingspanish.com

OFFEO

OFFEO

app.offeo.com

Fieldlens

Fieldlens

app.fieldlens.com

LogicalPlan

LogicalPlan

app.logicalplan.com

Pudding.ai

Pudding.ai

my.pudding.ai

Quantiply

Quantiply

app.quantiply.tech

A1 Project Manager

A1 Project Manager

a1.biz

TaskTag

TaskTag

app.tasktag.com

Trickle

Trickle

app.trickle.so

Enki

Enki

learn.enki.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy