Learning to code has never been so easy! Advance your career, build apps and websites, or even become a developer. Mimo makes learning to code and diving into computer science as intuitive and easy as possible so that everyone can learn to code - the skill of the century, step-by-step. You will learn to code in Python, JavaScript, HTML through practice, with bite-size coding lessons, by writing code and running it in our mobile code editor that works like an IDE and lets you run your code, interact with Mimo's coding community, create projects, learn multiple programming languages, and do much more at your own pace! With Mimo, you can fit coding into a busy daily schedule, whenever you have a few minutes to spare. Used by millions of learners, Mimo is just about the most accessible and effective way to learn to code in Python, JavaScript, HTML, SQL, and more. Our programming courses and lessons are suitable for everyone, even with little or no prior coding experience.

Website: mimo.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mimo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.