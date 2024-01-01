WebCatalog

Bold Reports

Bold Reports

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: boldreports.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Bold Reports on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a team can implement a truly modern report management system with advanced features and unlimited users. Make and edit reports with the Report Designer, which leverages Syncfusion’s UI expertise to provide dozens of report items, interactive features, appealing styles, and customizable formatting options. Then, use the Report Server to publish and export your reports, manage their access permissions, and deliver them to users on the web. When reports are available anywhere, pertinent stakeholders can collaborate to make better business decisions. Syncfusion is proud to serve a wide variety of customers, from individual developers to Fortune 500 companies. For over two decades, the company has polished one of the most impressive collections of UI controls on the market. In the course of that work, it discovered a need to simplify how enterprises create, store, and share vital business reports, and then set out to create a web-based report management solution. The result is Bold Reports, which handles the minutiae so report creators can focus on the big picture. To ensure every client’s success, Syncfusion’s support teams stand ready to assist at each stage. From onboarding through any implementation challenges that may crop up, the company is committed to offering not just tools, but expertise. NOTE: Older reviews may reference the historical product name

Categories:

Business
Analytics Platforms

Website: boldreports.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bold Reports. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Deepnote

Deepnote

deepnote.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Observable

Observable

observablehq.com

Klipfolio

Klipfolio

klipfolio.com

You Might Also Like

Bold BI

Bold BI

boldbi.com

MySEOAuditor

MySEOAuditor

myseoauditor.com

Unless

Unless

unless.com

Emburse Chrome River

Emburse Chrome River

chromeriver.com

SEOptimer

SEOptimer

seoptimer.com

DataMyth

DataMyth

datamyth.com

Mediaboard

Mediaboard

mediaboard.com

Zoho Expense

Zoho Expense

zoho.com

Instabug

Instabug

instabug.com

Brainleaf

Brainleaf

brainleaf.com

Ceros

Ceros

ceros.com

M3 Labor Management

M3 Labor Management

m3as.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.