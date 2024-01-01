Top Bold Reports Alternatives
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is an analytics platform transforming the way we use data to solve problems—empowering people and organizations to make the most of their data. Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Ensure the responsible use of data and drive better business outcomes w...
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Deepnote is building the best data science notebook for teams. In the notebook, users can connect their data, explore and analyze it with real-time collaboration and versioning, and easily share . All of this is done through a powerful, browser-based UI that runs in the cloud. Features include: * ...
Grow
grow.com
Grow is a no-code full-stack business intelligence (BI) platform that empowers everyone in your organization to make data-driven decisions. By combining ETL, data warehousing and visualization in one easy-to-use platform, any organization can connect and explore its data to surface insights. Our unl...
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software. Zoho Analytics is a self-service BI and data analytics software that lets you visually analyze your data, create stunning data visualizations and discover hidden insights in minutes.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides an integrated set of reliable and secure cloud computing tools and products, helping you build cloud infrastructure, data centers in multiple regions to empower your business. global industry. Try it for free.
Metabase
metabase.com
The fastest, easiest way to share data and analytics inside your company. An open source Business Intelligence server you can install in 5 minutes that connects to MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB and more! Anyone can use it to build charts, dashboards and nightly email reports.
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard...
Domo
domo.com
Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and...
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode is the first BI platform to embrace the way modern data teams work, which enables data leaders to drive more efficient, higher impact analysis and increased data maturity through true self-service. As the unified intelligence layer, Mode maximizes modern data stack ROI and turns data into a com...
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. ...
Cluvio
cluvio.com
With Cluvio you can run SQL queries against your database and visualize the results as beautiful interactive dashboards that can easily be shared with your team. Cluvio supports all major SQL databases like Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle,...
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio is a trusted leader in the business intelligence market, proudly helping thousands of data teams and business users make more informed decisions with their data.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing,...
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
The insight you need to manage your business! With real time project costs, time and expenses, managing your projects, tasks and clients is a breeze. Get rich interactive charts at team member, project, client and company level. We know that your business does not start or ends at your office's fron...
Chartio
chartio.com
Simple enough for everyone. Powerful enough for the data team. Chartio is a cloud-based business analytics solution on a mission to enable everyone within an organization to access, explore, transform and visualize their data. With Chartio, every team member can now answer their own questions.
InsightBase
insightbase.ai
Chat with your Database Using AI. Ask questions in natural language and get answers in seconds. No more SQL queries, no more data science.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
MicroStrategy ONE is a comprehensive intelligence platform that integrates the power of generative AI with the precision of BI. A cloud-native, open architecture platform, it is built on a scalable, future-fit semantic layer designed to inject AI-powered Intelligence Everywhere™. MicroStrategy ONE e...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It combines code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Hex brings together the best of notebooks, BI, and docs into a seamless, collaborative UI. Use SQL, Python and R together...
Mineo
mineo.app
MINEO is the platform to explore your data, build and deploy Python supercharged notebooks. It also monitors the quality of your data using machine learning A better Python Notebook --------------------------------- Mineo takes Python notebooks to the next level by adding production-grade features s...
Keen
keen.io
Keen.io is the complete event data management solution. Our platform can handle all aspects of your event data management, from collection to application. Stream, store, query, and present your data all in one place and get a competitive advantage over the competition. Keen allows you to get a true ...
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData is the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, bringing AI-fueled data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform that leverages the potential of automation and AI, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end u...
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx is a fun, low-code / no-code, end-to-end data analytics platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to turn extraordinary amounts of data into quick insights that help them create breakthroughs every day. Today, organizations all over the world rely on the Alteryx to rapidly upskill their workfor...
Cascade
cascade.io
Cascade is the first advanced analysis tool built for teams, allowing analysts to convert large datasets into custom, predictive insights and share their findings with ease.
Avora
avora.com
Avora is the AutoML solution for everyone. Digitalisation of the economy has accelerated the pace at which markets move with an emerging need for any business’ stakeholder to make decisions and create strategies based on accurate market and performance data. Avora helps organisations doing just that...
Trevor.io
trevor.io
Enable your whole team to build reports, perform look ups, and get ad hoc answers from your data using a simple, intuitive query builder (or SQL). Easily create beautiful visualisations, dashboards and reports from your data: - export into your favourite formats - send alerts via email, Zapier or to...
Draxlr
draxlr.com
Draxlr is a product that lets you Build dashboards and setup alerts on your SQL databases - Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, MS SQL, PlanetScale, YugabyteDB, CockroachDB, Amazon Redshift, BigQuery, and Snowflake.
Holistics
holistics.io
Holistics allows everyone to answer their own data questions without bothering technical teams. No more “request queue frustration” for both business & data team.
Nugit
nugit.co
Nugit is an automated Data Storytelling Platform, going beyond a dashboard, helping to enable people to sift through overwhelming and complex data to find the insights and opportunities within. Nugit is able to provide these insights through data storytelling at scale, so it's immediately able to be...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Workstream.io
workstream.io
Workstream simplifies access to your analytic assets, ensuring users can confidently impact business outcomes by turning the massive scale of data in your organization into knowledge that teams can act on.
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI content creation, collaboration & workflow management platform built to help solo marketers/creators, lean content teams or even large scale content production teams, create and ship content several times faster and cost effectively, than was possible ever before. Key features of th...
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate provides comprehensive cross-platform reporting software paired with expert white-glove data & Business Intelligence support. We help businesses, marketing teams, and agencies reach the full insight potential of their Advertising, Sales, Email, CRM, Web, and Analytics data. The solut...
Vertify
vertify.com
Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks. - Identify bottlenec...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B’s first and only stop for revenue enablement Everything your team needs to engage buyers, prepare sellers, quantify value, and continually optimize performance. One modular platform — delivering predictable revenue growth at scale.
Imply
imply.io
Our real-time analytics database, built from Apache Druid, enables developers to build the next generation of analytics applications. With Imply, developers can build without constraints as our database lets them create interactive data experiences on streaming and batch data with limitless scale an...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
Isima.io
isima.io
The Isima team was at the frontier of changing the way business is done with data at internet giants, hedge funds and storage companies before anyone ever heard the term big data.
1010 Data
1010data.com
Its designed to deliver powerful insights on all of your data using a single, cohesive, integration-friendly system. Its scalable, democratic, flexible, and incredibly fast.
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Inte...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Usermaven is a no-code privacy-friendly analytics tool for marketers, product teams and agencies. It has website analytics, product analytics, funnels, journeys, attribution and a mini CRM called contacts-hub to view individual journey of each user. Usermaven helps teams make better, data-driven dec...
Lumenore
lumenore.com
Lumenore helps businesses turn data into actionable business intelligence with the power of AI, natural language querying, and predictive analytics. With industry-specific solutions embedded in a powerful BI platform, Lumenore turns your raw data into accurate insights. Ensure seamless data integrat...
Vizzly
vizzly.co
Vizzly provides a low-code solution for building customer-facing dashboards, offering the same level of flexibility as an in-house development process with minimal technical overhead required. With Vizzly, you have the capability to connect to any SQL database or API and seamlessly embed the dashboa...