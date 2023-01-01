UpDiagram
updiagram.com
UpDiagram is the free collaborative project management tool with the purpose of bringing the best service ever for everyone. UpDiagram provides multiple work views (Grid, Kanban, Mindmap, Calendar, Timeline) and many dynamic collaborative features including task assigning, daily summary report, live updates, onboarding chat and so on. In addition, Updiagram appropriates with different industries and many free templates are available to utilize.
