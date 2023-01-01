Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Salon.com on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Award-winning news and culture, features breaking news, in-depth reporting and criticism on politics, science, food and entertainment.

Website: salon.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Salon.com. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.