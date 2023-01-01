The mission of Runestone Interactive is to democratize textbooks for the 21st century. Textbook prices are too high, and paper textbooks are too old fashioned. We are changing that. - Freely available open source books - Easy to use authoring tools to create Runestone books - Hosting services for your course.

Website: runestone.academy

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Runestone Academy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.