RoutineHub is a growing community around automating Apple iPhones and iPads with Siri Shortcuts. Shortcuts on iOS devices are a very powerful way of automating tasks you do repetitively. On RoutineHub you can find great shortcuts to automate your own device and upload your own shortcuts to share with your friends.

