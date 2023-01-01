WebCatalog
KIRI.ART ("SD-MUI") is a WEB UI frontend for Stability.AI's Stable Diffusion. It's focus is a simple, zero-setup, mobile-first interface that's easy-to-share with friends. It is Free and Open Source Software ("FOSS") developed by the community. It can be used here instantly with free & paid credits, run for free on your own computer (if you have a suitable GPU) or very cheaply via banana.dev's serverless GPU cloud . Get involved in our GitHub project page and let's build something awesome together.

