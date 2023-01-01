WebCatalog
Baseten

Baseten

baseten.co

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Baseten on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Baseten is a serverless backend for building ML-powered applications. Build apps with auto-scaling, GPU access, CRON jobs, and serverless functions.

Website: baseten.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Baseten. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Serverless

Serverless

serverless.com

RunPod

RunPod

runpod.io

BentoCloud

BentoCloud

bentoml.com

Monster API

Monster API

monsterapi.ai

Turing

Turing

turing.com

NocoAI

NocoAI

nocoai.io

Calcapp

Calcapp

calcapp.net

Banana

Banana

banana.dev

Conju

Conju

conju.ai

Netlify

Netlify

netlify.com

Clutch

Clutch

clutch.io

Encore

Encore

encore.dev

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy