iCloud Find My Friends
icloud.com
Find My is an app and service provided by Apple Inc. that enables users to track the locations of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS devices and AirPods, a function formerly provided by the app Find My iPhone, and to share their GPS locations with others with Apple devices, a function formerly provided by the app Find My Friends.
