The #1st agile tool that teaches you how to develop quality software. Roundrush is not just another workflow management platform. It’s a whole new agile methodology that merges the best practices from SCRUM, KANBAN, TDD, XP inheriting precepts of OKRs and Shu-Ha-Ri, and providing your team with a quality workflow that day after day instructs them on how to deliver high-end products.

Website: roundrush.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Roundrush. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.