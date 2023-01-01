"Enabling high performance distributed Agile Scrum Teams." - Agilibo blends Scrum Framework from Scrum.org, Agile and DevOps practices to create a unique Mobile and Web Application that would help distributed Agile Teams to follow and live by Scrum and DevOps with happiness.

Website: agilibo.info

