WebCatalogWebCatalog
Disroot Project Board

Disroot Project Board

board.disroot.org

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Disroot Project Board app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

A project management tool. Disroot's Project board is a project management tool powered by Taiga, working with agile methodology in mind. It creates a clear, visual overview of the current state of your project to anyone involved. It makes planning very easy and it keeps you and your team focused on tasks. Simply create a project, invite your group members, create tasks and put them on the board. Decide who will take responsibility for the tasks, follow progress, comment, decide and see your project flourish.

Website: board.disroot.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Disroot Project Board. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Yougile

Yougile

yougile.com

Gouti

Gouti

gouti.net

Hygger

Hygger

accounts.hygger.io

CaseCamp

CaseCamp

casecamp.com

QuickScrum

QuickScrum

quickscrum.com

Hubstaff Tasks

Hubstaff Tasks

tasks.hubstaff.com

YouTrack

YouTrack

jetbrains.com

VivifyScrum

VivifyScrum

app.vivifyscrum.com

Disroot Polls

Disroot Polls

poll.disroot.org

Moment

Moment

app.moment.team

A1 Project Manager

A1 Project Manager

a1.biz

MeisterTask

MeisterTask

meistertask.com