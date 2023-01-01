Disroot Project Board

A project management tool. Disroot's Project board is a project management tool powered by Taiga, working with agile methodology in mind. It creates a clear, visual overview of the current state of your project to anyone involved. It makes planning very easy and it keeps you and your team focused on tasks. Simply create a project, invite your group members, create tasks and put them on the board. Decide who will take responsibility for the tasks, follow progress, comment, decide and see your project flourish.

Website: board.disroot.org

