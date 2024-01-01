Enhance your experience with the desktop app for RoomGPT on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

RoomGPT is an AI-powered interior design platform that allows users to virtually redesign and transform any room using just a single photo. The key features include: * Redesign your rooms by uploading a photo and experimenting with different design styles and layouts. The platform is powered by advanced AI technology. * Over 2 million people have used RoomGPT to help redesign their homes, with many praising the tool for its ease of use and effectiveness. * Testimonials from users highlight how RoomGPT helps with indecision when decorating, allows you to see rooms in different themes before renovating, and provides a great AI-powered "room photo reimaginer". * The platform is created by Hassan ( [email protected] ) and is powered by Replicate and Bytescale AI technologies. * RoomGPT aims to simplify the interior design process by leveraging the power of AI to allow users to easily experiment with different design styles and visualize changes to their spaces.

Website: roomgpt.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RoomGPT. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.