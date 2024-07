RoomGPT is an AI-powered interior design platform that allows users to virtually redesign and transform any room using just a single photo. The key features include: * Redesign your rooms by uploading a photo and experimenting with different design styles and layouts. The platform is powered by advanced AI technology. * Over 2 million people have used RoomGPT to help redesign their homes, with many praising the tool for its ease of use and effectiveness. * Testimonials from users highlight how RoomGPT helps with indecision when decorating, allows you to see rooms in different themes before renovating, and provides a great AI-powered "room photo reimaginer". * The platform is created by Hassan ( [email protected] ) and is powered by Replicate and Bytescale AI technologies. * RoomGPT aims to simplify the interior design process by leveraging the power of AI to allow users to easily experiment with different design styles and visualize changes to their spaces.