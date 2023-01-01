Design-first approach takes place before or in the early stage of the API development, and the initial output of this approach is a human and a machine-readable definition of the API. Since it is critical to focus on API security from the start, RestCase analyzes the API definions for security issues and other vulnerabilities.

