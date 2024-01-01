Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Resonance on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Resonance is an AI-driven platform that maximizes NRR through in-product upsells and expansion. Effortlessly maximize net revenue retention. Unlock millions in ARR by delivering targeted in-product experiences that optimally upsell, expand, and retain customers. It takes minutes with low or no code.

Website: useresonance.com

