Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guided shopping experience for them. The result? Shoppers find products faster, they get more relevant product recommendations and offers, and have all of their store-related questions answered quickly. Average conversions increase by up to 9%. Average AOV increase by 15%. Reduce support tickets by over 92%.

Website: hellorep.ai

