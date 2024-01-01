WebCatalog

Rep AI

Rep AI

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: hellorep.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Rep AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guided shopping experience for them. The result? Shoppers find products faster, they get more relevant product recommendations and offers, and have all of their store-related questions answered quickly. Average conversions increase by up to 9%. Average AOV increase by 15%. Reduce support tickets by over 92%.

Categories:

Productivity
Bot Platforms Software

Website: hellorep.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Rep AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Engati

Engati

engati.com

You Might Also Like

HappyChat AI

HappyChat AI

happychat.ai

Doks

Doks

doks.ai

Echofox

Echofox

echofox.io

Fanplayr

Fanplayr

fanplayr.com

ConverSight

ConverSight

conversight.ai

Chatsimple

Chatsimple

chatsimple.ai

Ruru

Ruru

ruru.chat

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Ogimi AI

Ogimi AI

ogimi.ai

Unthread

Unthread

unthread.io

Zip

Zip

ziphq.com

Atollon

Atollon

atollon.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.