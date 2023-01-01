WebCatalog
Reflectivity

Reflectivity

swivl.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Reflectivity on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Swivl Teams is now Reflectivity. A tool that socializes reflection to help all of your teachers be more adaptable.

Website: swivl.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Reflectivity. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Teach Away

Teach Away

teachaway.com

Toddle

Toddle

toddleapp.com

Assembled

Assembled

assembled.com

RemNote

RemNote

remnote.com

Worksection

Worksection

worksection.com

Helpwise

Helpwise

helpwise.io

Nagwa

Nagwa

nagwa.com

DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose

donorschoose.org

Manitou

Manitou

manitousolution.com

Vendantu

Vendantu

vedantu.com

Flowlu

Flowlu

flowlu.com

Valence

Valence

valence.co

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy