BizoticLearn

Bizotic is a training and assessment services company operating in the higher education space. We work with 50+ engineering, management, and other professional colleges throughout Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With an acute focus on skill development, Bizotic aims to instil students with the necessary tools to excel in the industry of their choice. Engaging training sessions, continuous assessments, and a detailed feedback system are some of the core principles with which Bizotic operates. With innovative solutions such as detailed and topic-wise test results, industry-leading analytics, our product stack, and assessment platform is the key to improve performance and to achieve career dreams.

