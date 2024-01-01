Thrive
Website: thrivemycareer.com
The Thrive Career Wellness Platform offers modern outplacement solutions to help organizations navigate layoffs and provide departing employees with career transition support. The award-winning digital platform is reimagining outplacement for the future of work - by combining cutting-edge technology with personalized high-touch support. Our approach is designed to meet the unique needs of every individual as we help them move their careers forward. Everyone deserves a job they love, where they can grow and fulfill their potential. That is how we define achieving career wellness. Learn more at thrivemycareer.com
