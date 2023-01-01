Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for RedTrack on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

RedTrack is an ad tracking solution based on 1st party cookies. Track & attribute conversions, revenue, and events in one place. Book a free demo to see real ROI!

Website: redtrack.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RedTrack. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.