RecRight brings recruitment to the 21st century with intuitive, all-in-one video recruitment tool. You can announce open position, receive applications and rate candidates in the recruitment tool. Recorded video interview gives you a possibility to see persons behind applications and hire people who click. After all, recruitment is about human interaction - not about pen, paper and faceless applications.

Website: recright.com

