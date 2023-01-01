The Architectural Review
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for The Architectural Review on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: architectural-review.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to The Architectural Review. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Eli Review
elireview.com
RecRight
recright.com
Pavemint
pavemint.com
designboom
designboom.com
National Review
nationalreview.com
The Hudson Review
hudsonreview.com
ELLE DECOR
elledecor.com
Rosh Review
roshreview.com
MIT Technology Review
technologyreview.com
Review Wave
reviewwave.com
Runestone Academy
runestone.academy
London Review of Books
lrb.co.uk