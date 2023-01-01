RecordCast
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Website: recordcast.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for RecordCast on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
RecordCast is an all-in-one screen recorder and video editor to help you record a video from screen and edit your video. You can record the whole screen, specific application window or browser tab at will, without downloading any software or extensions.
Website: recordcast.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RecordCast. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.