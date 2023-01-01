WebCatalog
Readovka World

Readovka World

readovka.world

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Readovka World on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Readovka world - media with its own history and view Our project was founded in 2013 in a small Russian city of Smolensk and almost immediately became the main news source of the region, which every local resident knows and reads. Thanks to the efforts of a talented team, in 2018 the project reached the federal level, and now it has reached the international one. Every day, Readovka journalists explore the main news and convey them to readers cleaely. At the moment, the scope of the Readovka edition in Russia only in Telegram exceeds 500,000,000 per month. More than 15,000,000 people watch our news every day. Besides the main channel in Telegram, our media holding has an official website (link here), groups and accounts in social networks, and a rapidly developing TikTok profile. The total coverage of Readovka is more than 1,000,000,000 views. Now we also speak English, so that the main news from Russia is known all over the world.

Website: readovka.world

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Readovka World. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Omaha World-Herald

Omaha World-Herald

omaha.com

Hindustan Times

Hindustan Times

hindustantimes.com

Aeroflot

Aeroflot

aeroflot.ru

СПОРТ-ЭКСПРЕСС

СПОРТ-ЭКСПРЕСС

sport-express.ru

Israel National News

Israel National News

israelnationalnews.com

WORLD Watch News

WORLD Watch News

worldwatch.news

South China Morning Post

South China Morning Post

scmp.com

Medical News Today

Medical News Today

medicalnewstoday.com

BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

buzzfeednews.com

BQ Prime

BQ Prime

bqprime.com

RT

RT

rt.com

BBC News

BBC News

bbc.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy