Hindustan Times app has only one goal, “First Voice, Last Word”. Keeping with our tagline, staying updated with the latest news from India & world is easier than ever with the Hindustan Times app. Read the latest English news, breaking updates, today’s headlines from India, world, politics, cricket, entertainment, and much more. Besides the latest India news, we bring you all city & local news from Delhi, Mumbai, UP, Bihar, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other cities. We cover local news from over 12 cities.

Website: hindustantimes.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hindustan Times. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.