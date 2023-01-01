BrainLeaf helps designers and developers quickly and accurately scope their projects. Project features can be pulled from our pre-built list features list or created manually. Hours and pricing is added on a granular level which enables all stakeholders and resources to understand the actual scope of the project. This system enables teams to make accurate estimates and to better manage client expectations.

Website: brainleaf.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Brainleaf. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.