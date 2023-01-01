WebCatalogWebCatalog
BrainLeaf helps designers and developers quickly and accurately scope their projects. Project features can be pulled from our pre-built list features list or created manually. Hours and pricing is added on a granular level which enables all stakeholders and resources to understand the actual scope of the project. This system enables teams to make accurate estimates and to better manage client expectations.

