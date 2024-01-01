EzyInsights
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: ezyinsights.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for EzyInsights on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
EzyInsights is the fastest news gathering, content discovery and media monitoring solution for newsrooms and journalists. We are used by thousands of journalists, who use it every day, to keep on top of what content the world is engaging with in real-time. On average, new EzyInsights customers make a 58% increase in engagement in just 6 months. 86 % of our customers found us essential or very useful. 96 % of our customers would recommend EzyInsights to a colleague.
Categories:
Website: ezyinsights.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to EzyInsights. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.