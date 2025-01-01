Top Quilgo Alternatives

Honorlock

Honorlock

honorlock.com

Honorlock offers online proctoring services that combine AI monitoring and live proctors to ensure secure and fair remote assessments for education and certification.

Gurully

Gurully

gurully.com

Gurully is an app for preparing for PTE, IELTS, DUOLINGO, and CELPIP, offering mock tests and study materials to improve English skills.

OpExams

OpExams

opexams.com

OpExams is a platform that simplifies creating, administering, and grading exams, while providing insights to improve student performance.

ExamRoom.AI

ExamRoom.AI

examroom.ai

ExamRoom.AI is an online proctoring platform that uses AI and biometrics to ensure secure and monitored testing for educational and corporate assessments.

Digiexam

Digiexam

digiexam.com

Digiexam is a digital platform for creating, administering, and grading online exams securely, enhancing the assessment process for educators and students.

SpeedExam

SpeedExam

speedexam.net

SpeedExam is an online exam software that offers secure assessments with AI proctoring, real-time communication, and features for integrity in testing.

HireMee

HireMee

hiremee.co.in

HireMee is a virtual platform for conducting entrance exams with AI proctoring, offering customizable assessments and extensive question banks.

SwiftAssess

SwiftAssess

swiftassess.com

SwiftAssess is an assessment management platform for K-12 and higher education, facilitating the authoring, delivery, and tracking of various assessments.

Prepry

Prepry

prepry.com

Prepry provides study resources for ultrasound and radiography certification exams, including adaptive quizzes, simulators, and videos, to help users prepare effectively.

