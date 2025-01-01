Top Quilgo Alternatives

Honorlock
honorlock.com
Honorlock offers online proctoring services that combine AI monitoring and live proctors to ensure secure and fair remote assessments for education and certification.
Gurully
gurully.com
Gurully is an app for preparing for PTE, IELTS, DUOLINGO, and CELPIP, offering mock tests and study materials to improve English skills.
OpExams
opexams.com
OpExams is a platform that simplifies creating, administering, and grading exams, while providing insights to improve student performance.
ExamRoom.AI
examroom.ai
ExamRoom.AI is an online proctoring platform that uses AI and biometrics to ensure secure and monitored testing for educational and corporate assessments.
Digiexam
digiexam.com
Digiexam is a digital platform for creating, administering, and grading online exams securely, enhancing the assessment process for educators and students.
SpeedExam
speedexam.net
SpeedExam is an online exam software that offers secure assessments with AI proctoring, real-time communication, and features for integrity in testing.
HireMee
hiremee.co.in
HireMee is a virtual platform for conducting entrance exams with AI proctoring, offering customizable assessments and extensive question banks.
SwiftAssess
swiftassess.com
SwiftAssess is an assessment management platform for K-12 and higher education, facilitating the authoring, delivery, and tracking of various assessments.
Prepry
prepry.com
Prepry provides study resources for ultrasound and radiography certification exams, including adaptive quizzes, simulators, and videos, to help users prepare effectively.
