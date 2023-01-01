WebCatalog
QJumpers

QJumpers

employer.qjumpers.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for QJumpers on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

QJumpers Applicant Tracking Software is an easy-to-use, web-based platform, facilitating collaboration with hiring managers to get the best quality hire, fast. Automated workflows dramatically reduce administration time with ranking tools and automatic sorting using the latest technology. Enhance your candidate experience & easily manage your recruitment remotely. Delegate decision making to suit the way you recruit.

Website: employer.qjumpers.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to QJumpers. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Pereless

Pereless

power.pereless.com

NetHire

NetHire

ats.nethire.com

Hirebridge

Hirebridge

recruit.hirebridge.com

Talentvine

Talentvine

ats.talentvine.co.uk

Ascentis

Ascentis

ascentis.com

Beetween

Beetween

software9.beetween.com

MightyRecruiter

MightyRecruiter

recruiter.mightyrecruiter.com

99jobs

99jobs

99jobs.com

ZippyApp

ZippyApp

zippyapp.com

The Hire Talent

The Hire Talent

wimbushassessments.biz

Manatal

Manatal

app.manatal.com

TalentLane.io

TalentLane.io

app.talentlane.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy