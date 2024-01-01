Prospre is a meal planner app that generates personalized meal plans to help users achieve their fitness goals. The app creates meal plans that match the user's calorie and macro goals for the week, which can be adjusted by swapping out meals, adding recipes, and setting ranges for macros. The app also offers an AI Coach that analyzes the user's weight and food intake, providing suggestions to stay on track. The macro tracker feature lets users track everything they eat and offers barcode scanning and nutrition fact scanner, allowing users to scan over 300,000+ food items to track over 150 nutrients. The app's flexible meal planning offers the option to fit treats into the plan while meeting macros. Prospre also offers an automatic grocery list with Amazon Fresh autofill, printable grocery lists, and weight progress graphs. Users can download the app for iOS and Android devices. With Prospre, users can easily achieve macro-based dieting goals without having to eat the same food every day. The app receives a high rating on the App Store, with users commending its ease of use and effectiveness in setting long-term dieting goals.

Website: prospre.io

